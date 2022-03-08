HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Thomas McCoy Brown, age 88, of Hartselle will be Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Phillip Hines officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mr. Brown, who was born March 19, 1933 in Lexington, AL to Villard Minton Brown and Eula Williams Brown, died on Monday, March 7, 2022. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He retired from TVA and was a member of the Hartselle Church of Christ. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed working in his yard, but his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Joy Newbern.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Janet Allen Brown; daughters, Belinda Lokey (Don) and Carla Porter; son, Tom Brown (Beth); grandchildren, Laura Lokey-Flippo (John), April Adams (Jarrod), Jason Porter (Cara), Diana Porter, Kevin Porter (Taylor), Ashley Leverette (Brandon), Clay Brown (Hannah) and Kelly Leaf (Gaven) and by 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jason Porter, Kevin Porter, Clay Brown, Jarrod Adams, John Flippo, Brandon Leverette.
