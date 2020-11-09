HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Thomas “Willard” McCutcheon, age 82, will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Valhermoso Holiness Church, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday evening at the funeral home.
