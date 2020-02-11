DECATUR — Thomas Pryor Collins, 63, died February 9, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Epic Church. A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. at the church. Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting he family. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Decatur Youth Symphony or a charity of your choice.
