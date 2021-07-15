DECATUR — Thomas Raymond Hurst, father of three amazing children, a lifelong sportsman and a prolific teller of stories that were (mostly) true, passed way Monday, July 12, at that age of 54.
A natural leader, Tom was driven in his work and took great joy in helping and giving to others, never wanting gifts for himself.
Tom retired in 2018 as vice president of real estate development for Gobble-Fite Lumber Company. He shared his mother’s deep love of the outdoors and animals and enjoyed the time since retirement hunting, watching deer, enjoying his new deck and trying to keep Happy Dog, aka “the escape artist,” contained.
Tom also loved to cook - something his family and friends deeply appreciated. He was quick to light up his grill but his specialty was spicy cajun food, and his jambalaya would literally bring tears to your eyes.
Tom earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from his beloved Auburn University. He remained a lifelong fan of Auburn athletics.
But he was proudest of his children and spent their early years taking them hunting and fishing and coaching their teams. As they have grown, he relished the time he spent with them.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gail and Jim Hurst. He is survived by daughter, Natalie and sons, Gray and Alex; siblings, Preston (Leigh Ann) Hurst, Susan Hurst Salter and Margaret (Chip) Watts; a host of nieces and nephews; and his former wife, Bonnie Hurst.
Visitation will be Friday, July 16, from noon to 2 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. at the church followed by a brief graveside service at Roselawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Flake, Jared Flake, Fred Holladay, David Holladay, John Morrow, Reggie Miller and Dennis Tillery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to PACT, the Decatur- based child abuse prevention organization founded by his mother, at www.pactfamily.org or P.O. Box 1247, Decatur, AL 35602.
Roselawn Funeral Home will be directing.
