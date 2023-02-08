SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Thomas Scott “Sam” Cowart, Jr., 79, will be Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Gracepoint Baptist Church with Brother Jack Bailey officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Shiloh Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Gracepoint Baptist Church
