TRINITY — Thomas Scott Sims (Scotty Sims) was born on June 24, 1963, to Joyce McNutt Sims and Richard Thomas Sims (Tommy) of Trinity. He left this world on August 30, 2021.
He is survived by his father, Richard Thomas Sims; his wife, Pamela Sims; his daughter, Brandy Sims; his sister and brother-in-law, Melissa and Ronnie Halbrooks; his niece, Elizabeth Halbrooks; his nephew and his wife, Ron and Tracy Halbrooks; and his stepdaughter, her husband and children, Christi and Ashley Allen, children Ashton, Straten and Tilleigh; and his stepson and his wife and children, Chad and Erika Terry, children Addy and Izzy.
Scotty worked at the General Motors Saginaw/Delphi Plant in Decatur until the plant closed. He transferred to the Saturn Plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee until his retirement in April of 2016.
Scotty was an avid outdoorsman. In the Spring and Summer, he loved anything involving water. Whether he was fishing on the Tennessee River or the beaches of Panama City, he loved to fish, swim and ski. In the Fall, he would participate in every local turkey shoot he could find. He was a precise marksman and would often win most rounds. In the Winter, he would hunt deer from Tennessee to South Alabama.
Scotty also loved racing. He raced cars for a time at Moulton Speedway. When he wasn’t racing himself, he would watch. He was a big fan of NASCAR. His favorite color was black. He loved music, good times and Alabama Crimson Tide Football. He was a wonderful cook and one of the best BBQ smokers around.
But, if I had to define Scotty Sims, he was a truly good man with a heart of gold. He would help anyone who needed anything. He loved his family and he loved living. And if you were lucky enough to know this wonderful man, you were forever changed by his smile and impacting spirit. And for those of us who were fortunate enough to love him and be loved by him, we will always hold our memories tight, our love for him tighter and look forward to seeing him again.
Arrangements will be held at the Parkway Funeral Home in Trinity on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., the funeral will begin at 2:00 p.m., followed by a Graveside Service atDecatur City Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Ronnie Halbrooks, Ron Halbrooks, Harlon Halbrooks, Rodney Ledlow, Ashley Allen and Straten Allen.
All visitors will be required to wear masks for the health and safety of those who are immunocompromised in our family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.