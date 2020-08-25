DECATUR — Graveside for Thomas Sidney Pittman, 88, of Decatur will be Wednesday August 26, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Hastings Cemetery in Ardmore, Alabama with Pastor Aaron Kretzschmar officiating and Ridout’s Brown-Service directing.
Mr. Pittman passed away on August 22, 2020 at Riverside Assisted Living. He was born on October 20, 1931 in Athens, Alabama to James Donnie Pittman and Dollie Mae Cantrell Pittman. He was a member of Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, June Pittman.
He is survived by a son, Jeff Pittman (Leesa); daughter, Jeanine Compton; sister, Mary Sturdivant (Robert); six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
The family request that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley.
