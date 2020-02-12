DECATUR — Thomas “Tom” Pryor Collins had the best reunion ever, with his Savior on Sunday, February 9th. Tom is survived by his wife, Terri Collins, their three children, daughters, Tracie Collins McPhillips (Joseph) and Tricia Collins and son, Taylor Collins; two grandchildren, Ryleigh McPhillips and Dyson McPhillips; his mother-in-law, Jo Ann Doyle; sister, Pat Collins Tidwell; sister-in-law, Norma Collins and hundreds of friends and young people who he loved through his youth ministry in Decatur.
Tom was born on January 25, 1957, in Abbeville, Alabama to Talmage and Blanch Collins. He was a diehard Alabama fan, graduating from the University of Alabama in 1979. He and Terri married and lived in Chattanooga before moving to Decatur in 1982.
Tom retired from TVA after 31 years of service. His passion was for the youth at his churches, both Central Baptist and later Wesley Memorial Methodist. Tom coached every sport that his children played, taught in the Youth Ministry and later Teen Bible Study. For over 15 years he led the contemporary Worship service at Wesley Memorial, blessing all worshipers each Sunday with his gifts and graces. Tom invested his energy in people, loving and caring for all those around him as he shared the love of Jesus.
Tom Collins had the ability to light up any room. With an infectious smile and easy demeanor, he was someone you wanted to be your friend. He was also an incredible husband, father and grandfather. He loved supporting his wife, Representative Terri Collins in her personal and political endeavors. He enjoyed traveling and was an awesome travel buddy. He also loved to read, was a movie aficionado and trivia expert.
He was active and involved with the Emmaus community from mid 90’s to this past year. He served on Appalachian Service Project mission trips for many years with youth and adults making lifetime memories. Because of his love for music and young people, he loved to teach the youth around him to play the guitar.
Tom’s untimely passing stunned his family and friends. The only consolation is knowing that Tom is now walking the streets of gold with Jesus, singing and playing guitar with the angels. Family and friends are comforted by so many precious memories and the joy of knowing they will see Tom Collins again.
Visitation for Tom will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Epic Church in Decatur, AL. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to your favorite charity or to Decatur Youth Symphony - decaturyouthsymphony.org
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.