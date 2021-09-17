DECATUR — Thomas “Tom” Sullivan, 75, died September 2, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m. at Hartselle Heritage.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Lotteries for Sept. 17
- EXPLAINER: Japanese ruling party race to determine next PM
- Football: Danville Hawks off to fast start
- Study haul: Driven to excel, Peters and Temples collect academic honors
- Decatur Morgan Hospital gets preliminary nod on ambulance certificate
- Lawrence adds teachers to fiscal 2022 budget
- Sept. 17 police reports
- Limestone deputies recount harrowing Elk River rescue of juvenile
Most Read
Articles
- Authorities: Murder defendant dies from ATV wreck injuries
- 2 Decatur teens die in 2-vehicle wreck
- West Morgan students mourn deaths of two well-liked classmates
- Police: Man in Decatur standoff shot at neighbor over dispute about dogs
- Decatur councilman Hunter Pepper says he tested positive for COVID-19
- City wins overpass lawsuit as construction continues
- AJ Pepper
- No obstacle to development: Communication helps Decatur Building Department improve rep
- Cal Thomas: The next terrorist attack
- As COVID-19 deaths mount locally, officials hope surge reaches plateau soon
Images
Videos
Commented
- Chief proposes extending take-home policy for police vehicles to 20 miles from city (5)
- Hospital applies for permit to open ambulance service (5)
- Damaged Point Mallard Ice Complex remains in limbo (4)
- Overwhelmed hospitals may have to 'pick who lives and who dies' (4)
- Justice Department to 'protect' abortion seekers in Texas (3)
- Editorial: Congress should closely examine Afghanistan failures (2)
- Wreck creates internet outage for city (2)
- Morgan sheriff lieutenant using instant fame to fight ALS (2)
- Ninth Avenue Southeast residents get meeting with police after complaints about speeders (2)
- 2 internal candidates among 13 applying to head up city's garbage pickup, motor garage (1)
- Should the state have the power to overturn mask mandates created by school districts? (1)
- Bridge inspection creates traffic jam (1)
- City wins overpass lawsuit as construction continues (1)
- Stan Monroe Wilder (1)
- Pay hikes, 2% cost-of-living raise in approved Morgan County budget (1)
- Would you support a tax to fund road maintenance based on the number of miles you drive per year? (1)
- James H 'Jimmy' Moore, Jr. (1)
- Blakely sentenced to 3 years in jail (1)
- A Canine Companion: Facility dog at Child Advocacy Center assists children who experienced abuse (1)
- Cemetery chapel poised for restoration with city's plan to build maintenance building (1)
- Army worms on the march, damaging lawns in their path (1)
- Biden's vaccine rules ignite instant, hot GOP opposition (1)
- The tinhorn tyrant in Tallahassee should take a lesson from history (1)
- Should the state use federal COVID-19 relief funds to finance the building of new prisons? (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Local jails seen as models for following procedures to keep COVID cases down (1)
- Gov. Ivey appoints new Limestone County sheriff (1)
- No obstacle to development: Communication helps Decatur Building Department improve rep (1)
- Car rental agencies leave Decatur (1)
- Committee drawing new district maps in state meets Wednesday at Calhoun (1)
- Bryce is nice: Young's 4 TD throws lead Tide rout (1)
- Editorial: 'You're the ones that built America' (1)
- Northern border has restrictions; southern border porous (1)
- Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving but unclear why (1)
- Decatur's homicide rate surpasses last year's total (1)
- Vaccine mandate spawns new fear: finding and keeping workers (1)
- UPDATE: Man in custody after standoff that closed Danville Road (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.