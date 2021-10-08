PRICEVILLE — Thomas “Tom” Walker Little, 73, of Priceville, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
He was born on January 9, 1948. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pat Little; his sons, Eric Little (Rachael) and Wesley Little (Jennifer); his brothers, Buster Little (Linda), Roger Little (Debie), Pete Little, Randall Little, Dale Gardner, and Greg Gardner, his “favorite granddaughter” Lyndsey Muck (Tom); his precious grandboys, Hunter, Jake, Garrett, and Grayson, and his sweet great-granddaughters, Shelby and Avery Muck. He was preceded in death by Alvie Little (father), Mary Gardner (mother), and Bob Gardner (stepfather).
Tom and Pat were married on April 5, 1969 and exemplified a marriage anyone would strive to have. He was devoted to his faith and attended Joppa Church of God. He was a proud member of the United States Air Force for four years and served in law enforcement for thirty-seven years. He obtained a Doctorate Law Degree from Birmingham School of Law in 1984 and was a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He served as Morgan County Chief Deputy under his beloved friend, Sheriff Steve Crabbe, for 12 years. In 2000, he was awarded The American Legion National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, making him the first-ever and only national recipient from the State of Alabama. His successful career never kept him from attending every program, ballgame, lunch date, or cookout to watch some Alabama football (which he SO loved!), especially if homemade ice cream or his favorite apple fritters were involved. He never missed an opportunity to ride his grandkids on his golf cart or let them “trot down town little horsey” on his knee. He was so proud of his faith, wife, family, and career, just as his family is so proud to have known and loved him.
Funeral arrangements are by Peck Funeral Home at 1600 US Hwy. 31, Hartselle, AL 35640. Visitation will be Sunday, October 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Brother Jimmy Hammaker will officiate. Burial will be held afterwards in Burningtree Memorial Gardens in Priceville, Alabama.
