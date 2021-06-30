DECATUR
Graveside service for Thomas W. Baughn, 42, of Decatur will be Friday at 3:00 P.M. at Athens City Cemetery with Rev. Charles Bowling officiating. The family will have a visitation on Thursday from 5:30 until 7:00 P.M. at Ridout’s Brown- Service Funeral Home.
Mr. Baughn was born on November 16, 1978 in Birmingham, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his mother, Susan Lipscomb Baugh; grandparents, W.O. and Ruth Lipscomb; grandmother, Lillyan Craft and his wife, Amy Baughn.
He is survived by his father, Tim Baughn; brother, Mark Baughn; sister, Angie Underwood and husband, Rodney; niece McKenzie.
