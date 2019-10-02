SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Thomas Wayne Selby, 41, will be Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Truman Shaddrix officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Shiloh Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Selby died on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born December 18, 1977, in Morgan County to Dwayne Shaddrix and Jo Holmes Shaddrix. He was employed by Amdek as a machine operator and assembly line worker prior to his passing. He will be missed dearly by his family.
Survivors include his parents, Dwayne and Jo Holmes Shaddrix; one brother, Billy Shaddrix (Chasey).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.