MOULTON — Thomas Wayne Stephens, 72, died July 1, 2020. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting his family. Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Decatur CFO projects revenue will meet budget despite pandemic
- Display cancellations send fireworks home: Experts stress precautions with possible spike in consumer use of fireworks
- Danville head coach has COVID-19; expert warns more cases coming
- New leader for Decatur Heritage girls
- Statewide virtual school provider selected; broadband access ‘inequities’ remain
- Plan to test college students for coronavirus emerges
- Hearing on $10,000 ambulance service fine set for Monday
- Americans celebrated Independence Day while independence still in doubt
Most Read
Articles
- Decatur getting more restaurants, Aldi grocery store planning pushes forward
- 60 bullet casings found at Valhermoso Springs crime scene
- Rodney Gordon, Wayne Thrasher enter Decatur council races
- Decatur council delays mask vote amid protest
- Masks, classes taught exclusively online possible for Decatur City Schools
- Decatur council suggests masks, may require them
- Elkmont running back started family tradition
- Pandemic, protests trigger soaring gun sales
- Decatur police chief sets up advisory council in response to demands
- Decatur City Schools names 18 'student of the year' award recipients
Images
Videos
Commented
- Decatur council delays mask vote amid protest (9)
- Decatur council suggests masks, may require them (7)
- Decatur looks to increase employees' share of health insurance premiums (6)
- Chief identifies Decatur officer who punched store owner; administrative duty began June 8 (6)
- Man who resigned as village president in Illinois seeks to become Decatur mayor (5)
- Letter to the editor: Authoritarian regime developing in US (5)
- Decatur, Priceville restaurants close after employee tests positive (4)
- 'Safer at home' order extended through July 31 (4)
- Jackson calls for termination of officer who allegedly punched liquor store owner (4)
- Letter to the editor: Defunding police will lead to anarchy (4)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.