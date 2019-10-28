ATHENS — The Funeral Service for MSgt USAF retired Thomas Woodrow McCurry, 87 of Athens ,AL will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at McConnell Memorial Chapel with Randy Johnson and Doug McCurry officiating.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 29, noon -1:45 p.m. at McConnell Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Clem, Josh Smith, David Clem.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Easton Smith, Bryant Thomas Smith.
Thomas passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019 at Athens Limestone Hospital. He was born April 18, 1932 to John Henry McCurry and Julia Hamsley McCurry. Thomas served 21 years in the Air Force where he retired from MacDill AFB in Florida in 1972 . He was a Korean and Vietnam War Veteran. Thomas returned to Athens and worked 20 years with Martin Industries.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Frances McCurry; grandson David Clem; four sisters; and two brothers.
He is survived by daughters, Belinda Gail Clem (Wayne), and Diane Johnson; grandchildren, Daniel Clem (Beth), and Christina Smith (Josh); great grandchildren, Ella Carter, Alora Clem, Easton Smith, Bryant Thomas Smith, and Paris Clem; and one brother Doug McCurry.
