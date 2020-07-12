DECATUR — Thompson “Tom” R. Flowe, 80, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born November 15, 1939 in North Carolina to Theodore and Jimmie Lou Flowe.
Tom worked in the furniture industry for 27 years and was the former owner of Burningtree Country Club. Betty and Tom were married for 57 wonderful years. Tom loved watching his grandsons, Mac and Sam Murphy, play golf. It was his greatest joy. When someone asked him how he was, he always replied “Couldn’t be better!” It couldn’t be more true now as he is with our Lord.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Betty P. Flowe of Decatur, Alabama; daughter, Hunter Jan Murphy (Billy) of Decatur, Alabama; one brother, Gene Flowe of Brunswick, Georgia; two grandsons, Mac and Sam Murphy of Decatur, Alabama.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
