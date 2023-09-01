F.9.1.23 Thornton Stanley.jpg
HUNTSVILLE — It is with gratitude for his legacy that we announce the passing of Thornton Stanley, the President and Founder of Stanley Construction Company. Thornton founded the company in 1961, and was an active participant in the North Alabama site construction, road building, and cattle farming communities until his health started to fade. A mentor to many and friend to all that he met, Thornton’s legacy was cemented by his work ethic, can do attitude, and belief that everyone deserved the opportunity to work to better the lives of their family. We should all find comfort in knowing that on this Construction Project called Life, he followed The Plans and Specifications to the best of his ability, and was no doubt ready for the “Final Inspection.”

