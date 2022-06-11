HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Thurman C. Garrett, 79, will be Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Roger Ammons and Bobby Atkins officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 5:30 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Garrett died on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born September 20, 1942, in Morgan County to Calvis Clemons Garrett and Mamie Jewell Helms Garrett. Mr. Garrett was employed as a Chemical Plant Operator for Amoco Chemical Company, prior to his retirement. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Shaneyfelt Garrett, Hartselle, AL; sons, Tony Garrett, Somerville, AL and
Butch Johnson, Hartselle, AL; daughter, Regina Hayes, Somerville, AL; brother, Ellis Garrett (Hilda); sister, Ella Sue Robinson (Danny); grandchildren, Madison Blackney (Joshua), Amanda Yarbrough (Jake) and Adam Johnson; and two great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Atkins, Tom Smartt, Dan Mackey, Roger Hale, Horace Crawly, Billy Jack Shaneyfelt and Josh Blackney.
