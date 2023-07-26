D.7.26.23 Tim Crumbough.jpg

DECATUR — A Celebration of Life for Tim Crumbough, 61, of Decatur, Alabama will be noon Friday, July 28, 2023 at God’s Love Covenant Church with the Reverend Regina Willingham officiating. Inhumation will be in Calvary Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be Thursday from 1-4 at Reynolds Funeral Home and then the family will receive friends from 5-6 at the church. The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to funeral with a family visitation 30 minutes prior to service.

