PRICEVILLE — Funeral for Tim Taylor, 54, will be today, January 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jack Bailey officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Center Cemetery. Visitation was Monday, January 10, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Tim died on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at his residence. He was born July 16, 1967, in Morgan County to Kenneth Ray Taylor and Brenda Sue Long Taylor.
He was employed as a manager by Hollyhand Companies. His father preceded him in death. Tim loved his family and friends and if you ever came to our house he would say, “What about it”, he was a simple man who loved deeply. If you were lucky enough to be in his circle you know how much he loved. He never complained about anything and went above and beyond for his family. Tim loved to cook and grill and just spend time at home with his family. He was our hero and we will miss him.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy Taylor; son, Blake Taylor; mother, Brenda Sue Long Taylor; bonus son, Carter Barnett; bonus daughter, Ava Barnett; brother, Roger Taylor (Christie); nieces and nephews, Mason, Rudder and Ellise Taylor.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
