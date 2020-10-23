MOULTON
Timothy Bryan Craig, 55, died October 21, 2020. Visitation was Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Enon Baptist Church. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Enon Baptist Church Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. He was the husband of Nancy Carol Craig.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.