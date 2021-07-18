HARTSELLE — July 26, 1961 - July 13, 2021 — Timothy Jay Abercrombie, 59 of Hartselle, AL passed away July 13, 2021. Tim was a very loving dedicated husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend.
Tim leaves behind his cherished wife of 36 years, Susan Abercrombie; fur children, Macy and Kaylea; father, Ken Richards; sister, Gayla Wright (Tom) of Decatur, AL; nephews, Clint Woodfin (Brie) of Madison, AL, Stuart Woodfin (Jaime) of Saint Augustine, FL, and Matthew Puckett of North Carolina; niece, Chante Thomas (Ken) of Decatur, AL; and several great nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Little Richards.
Tim worked as a Civil Engineer for over 20 years. He had a passion for bridges and he loved seeing his designs come to life. Tim was instrumental in planning and design of the 18 hole golf course at Canebrake in Athens, AL. He enjoyed working in the Bus Ministry for several years at his church.
A celebration of Tim’s life will be announced at a later date. Donations in memory of Tim may be made to your local Animal Shelter or to North Alabama Hospice.
Berryhill Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.