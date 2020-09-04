HARTSELLE — A memorial service for Timothy John Cuyle, 56, will be Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Hal Daigre officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. A time of visitation will be after the service.
Mr. Cuyle, who died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born May 28, 1964, in California to Robert Emerson Cuyle, Sr. and Laura Jane Boling Cuyle. Mr. Cuyle was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a heavy equipment operator with Isabel Construction. Mr. Cuyle was preceded in death by his parents. He loved to fish, loved his dogs, especially Jake, and loved the outdoors. He loved to preach and was a wonderful brother, uncle and friend.
Survivors include son, Josh Smith; brother, Robert Cuyle; sister, Bobbie Cuyle; nieces, Brandy Quattlebaum (Stephen) and Christina Southerland; and nephews, Tommy Cuyle (Kari), Marcelino Garza and Nick Gardner.
