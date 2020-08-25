HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Timothy Paul Waldrop, 72, will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hartselle City Cemetery with Rev. Clayton Speed officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Waldrop died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 27, 1948, in Cullman County to Tom Garland Waldrop and Mary Paul Dean Waldrop. He was a graduate of Morgan County High School and of Auburn University with a BA and MA in journalism, and did other graduate work at Alabama A&M. He loved the Auburn Tigers and enjoyed watching James Clemens Jets Football. He was formerly employed with Monsanto as a Media and Media Specialist and worked with the Personnel Department. He was an avid reader, enjoyed bike riding, loved spending time with family and friends and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hartselle.
Survivors include one brother, George R. Waldrop, (Pat Waldrop), Hartselle; one sister, Judith Waldrop Woodcock, Hartselle; one nephew, Wade Waldrop (Kimberly), Madison; one niece, Laura Waldrop, Birmingham; three great-nieces and one great-nephew and a host of cousins.
Pallbearers will be Larry Fields, Tommy Waldrop, Wade Waldrop, John Hart, David Orr, Bobby Looney.
In lieu of flowers, please donate memorials to your favorite charity or religious organization.
