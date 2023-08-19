MOULTON — Timothy “Tim” Paul White, 63, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023. Visitation will start at 6 p.m., on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Lebanon Church of God. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on August 19, 2023, with visitation for two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Lebanon Cemetery. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

