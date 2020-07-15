Falkville — Tina Alldredge, 49, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born August 13, 1970 in Morgan County. She was employed as the office manager of Alabama Title Loans, prior to her passing. She was a wonderful wife and mother.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Alldredge; two sons, Alex Lee Alldredge and Aden Lee Alldredge; her parents, Vicki McSpadden King (Major); one brother, Waymon Lee Heaps Jr.; one sister, Catherine Woodard.
No service are scheduled at this time.
