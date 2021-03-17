HARTSELLE — Tiny Andrews, 87, passed away peacefully at her home on March 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Emma Smith Lott; husband of 52 years, Harold “Andy” Andrews; sister, Ruby Boyer, and brothers, Leon, Howard, Luther and J.I. Lott.
She is survived by six children, Charlotte (Lauren) Swanson, Susan (Vann) Morrow, Danny (Patty) Andrews, Larry (Faye) Andrews, Timbo (Rebecca) Andrews, and Pat (Tim) McKissack; her sister, Gene Blaxton; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and her beloved Maltese, Lady.
Tiny was a member of Forrest Chapel UMC. She loved spending time with family and watching her grandchildren play ball. She served for many years at Mr. Catfish, Dot’s and finally at Mr. Henry’s, retiring at age 85.
Visitation will be Friday, March 19, 2021 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home. The body will lie in state from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel with Pastor Jeri Hunt officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
The family wanted to especially thank Hospice of the Valley for their care and compassion in her final days.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Stinnett, Zach Andrews, Josh Morrow, Heath Morrow, Brodie Morrow and Tyler Andrews.
