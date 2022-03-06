DECATUR — Funeral for Tom J. Henderson,86, of Decatur will be on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Elliott’s Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 PM with Benny Knight and Holly Carter-Bentley officiating. The Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Double Springs Alabama at 2:30 PM.
Mr. Henderson was born on October 12, 1935 in Double Springs to Benton and Vina Henderson. He passed away on March 3, 2022 at his residence in Decatur. He was a Decatur Fire Fighter for 34 years. A member of 5TH Ave. Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his sister Faynell Pruitt.
He is survived by his wife Betty Henderson; two daughters, Beverly Jane Strickland and Husband Jerry D., and Lisa Compton; three brothers, Parnell Henderson, J.W. Henderson, Toby Henderson; sister, Florenda McClero; grandchildren, Holly, Carter, and Bentley Strickland, and Cassie Compton; and great grandchildren, Zere Caden Carter, and Cohen.
Pallbearers will be Jerry D. Strickland, Zere Caden Carter, Cohen Carter, Bentley Henderson, Bradley Henderson, Boyd Henderson, J.W. Henderson, and James Allen Pruitt.
