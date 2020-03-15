DECATUR — Memorial Mass for Tomasz Wojciech Ptak, age 52, of Decatur, will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church. Rosary will begin at 1:30 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the church prior to service. Entombment will be in Annunciation of the Lord Columbarium.
Mr. Ptak, who died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born May 8, 1967, in Poland, to Stanislaw Ptak and Teresa Dabrowska Ptak. He was employed by Boeing.
He is survived by two sons, Noah Ptak and Maximilian Ptak, both of Rio Rancho, NM; one daughter, Leslie Ptak of Rio Rancho, NM; his parents, Stanislaw and Teresa Ptak of Decatur; and one sister, Marta Shelton of Decatur.
The family would like to express their special thanks to Dr. Timothy Weirich and staff, and Dr. Nauveen Lobo and staff for their compassionate care of Mr. Ptak.
