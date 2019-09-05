DECATUR
Tommie Lee Nelson, 60, died September 1, 2019. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Canaan M.B. Church with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing. He will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service. Burial in Calvary Memorial Gardens with military honors. Public viewing will be today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
