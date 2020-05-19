DECATUR — Graveside service for Tommy Whitehead, age 84, of Decatur, will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Burningtree Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ted Amey, Reverend Bobby Ray Halbrooks and Reverend Jerry Taylor officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Whitehead went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 17, 2020, peacefully at his home with his children by his side. He was born September 10, 1935, in Lawrence County, AL to J.B. Whitehead and Opal Herron Whitehead.
Tommy was in the grocery business for 50 years, starting as a teenager at Hill’s Super Market. He was also the manager of Fuller’s Super Market for several years before owning his own business. He owned and operated Tommy’s Sur-Sav Convenience Store for 30 years before retiring.
The most important thing to Tommy were his family and his relationship with Jesus Christ. Tommy trusted Him as his Lord and Savior and lived his life as an encourager and friend. He would always help anyone in need.
Tommy was a charter member of St. Luke United Methodist Church and the Church at Stone River (a United Methodist Church Community). Over the years, he served on many committees at his church including serving as the Building Committee Chairman for the Family Life Center, known as The Cornerstone, at St. Luke UMC.
Tommy sang in his church choir. He also sang at numerous weddings and funerals in his younger years. In addition, he was in a quartet at his church for several years. He had a beautiful voice and he loved to sing.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Angela McConnell Whitehead; his parents; his sister, Edna Wynn; his nephew, Keenum Wynn; sister-in-law, Linda McConnell.
Survivors include his three children, Tammy Haney (Russell) of Hartselle, Michael Whitehead (Carol) of Decatur and Pamela Whitehead of Decatur. Two granddaughters, Stephanie McGrew (Kevin) of Somerville and Melanie Thompson (Bob) of Decatur. Three great-grandchildren, J. Robert Thompson, Alexander McGrew and Madelyn Thompson. Two brothers-in-law, Garrold McConnell (Jill) and Robert McConnell. Three nephews, Phillip McConnell (Ranee), Tim McConnell (Cindy) and Johnny Wynn (Debbie). Two nieces, Patti Lubisco (Joe) and Julie Reeves (Tim). Along with many great-nieces and nephews, his longtime best friend and Smith Lake buddy, Paul Alford (Jean) and a multitude of friends.
Angela was the love of Tommy’s life and they were married for nearly 63 years. She was always by his side, helping him in all of his endeavors. Tommy was her rock and she was the wind beneath his wings.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Paul Alford, Ken Barnes, Jimmy Brazelton, Bob Cooper, Reverend Zeke Haselden, Ted Holland, David Griffin, Phillip McConnell, Tim McConnell, Joe Lubisco, Tim Reeves, Brian Legg and Gary Glass.
The family of Mr. Whitehead would like to thank the caring staffs of Dr. Kirk Jackson and Southern Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Morgan County Child Advocacy Center (P.O. Box 2006, Decatur, AL 35602), The Church at Stone River or the charity of your choice.
Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
John 14:1-3
