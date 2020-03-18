HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Tommy O. McCutcheon, 73, will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ben Bates officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Mount Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. McCutcheon died on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born August 19, 1946, in Morgan County to John Elliott McCutcheon and Ruth (Luker) McCutcheon. Tommy attended New Center Baptist Church. He lived in Morgan County most of his life and went to school at Morgan County High School (now Hartselle High). He served in the United States Army from 1965 until 1967. He was a truck driver for about 20 years, employed by Crete Carrier Corporation, out of Lincoln Nebraska and Poole Truck Line for 18 years out of Evergreen, Alabama, prior to his retirement. Tommy enjoyed working on his place, where he was born and raised and liked helping his neighbors if he could. He was a lifetime member of the VFW in Falkville and a member of the American Legion Post in Decatur.He was a life member of a Trucking Association the OOIDA (Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association). He was a longtime supporter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America and the Boys and Girls Ranches of Alabama. He loved to travel, especially to Branson to hear gospel music.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Joe McCutcheon and a sister, Carolyn Ullmer and his furry friend, Lorenzo.
Survivors include: Special Friend for more than 18 years, Linda Woodall; stepdaughter, Dana Woodall Porter; two brothers, Billy McCutcheon (Eva) and Phil McCutcheon (Linda); two stepgrandchildren, Joseph Winsett (Amber Davis) and Garrett Porter; special caregivers, Ray and Robin Ward and Katie and Craig Kilgo; his furry friends, Bat McCutcheon, his dog, and Jack, his donkey.
Pallbearers will be Ivan Halbrooks, Dusty Halbrooks, Paul Wayne Tapscott, Jason Russell, Phillip Gurley, Joseph Winsett. Garrett Porter, Charles Vest, Dennis Smith and Chris Pike.
