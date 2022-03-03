DECATUR — Funeral service for Tommy P. Garner, 76, will be Friday, March 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Joel Snyder officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Herring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Garner died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born August 25, 1945, in Morgan County to James L. Garner and Velma Inez Breedlove Garner. He was employed by BP Amoco Chemical Company for 32 years, as a chemical operator, prior to his retirement. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and was a member and deacon of Unity Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Barber Garner; son, Ross Garner (Beth); daughter, Amy Dotson (Wayne); grandchildren, Dustin Dotson, Levi Dotson, Will Dotson and Seth Garner; great-grandchildren, Ellie Echazabal, Lillie Dotson and Ayden Dotson.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Dotson, Levi Dotson, Will Dotson, Seth Garner, Ross Garner, Paul Henderson.
A Special “Thank You” to Comfort Care Hospice for their wonderful care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.