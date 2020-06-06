HARTSELLE — Tommy Teague, 83, died June 4, 2020. Graveside will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Taylor Teague.
