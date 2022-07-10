ATHENS — Thomas Schram Woodroof passed away on July 6, 2022 at his home in the loving care of his three sons. Tommy or Paw Paw, as his devoted grandchildren named him, was born May 26, 1934 in Athens, Alabama. He lived all but nine of his 88 years in the hometown he so dearly loved.
Tommy was a 1952 graduate of Athens High School, where he was president of the National Honor Society and co-captain of the Golden Eagle football team. He married his preschool classmate and high school sweetheart Mary Ann Thomas on June 7, 1956, just four days after they both graduated from Vanderbilt University.
He was a two-year football lettermen at Vanderbilt as a lineman and kicker. It was reported during his sophomore season (1953) that Tommy was one of the biggest players in the Southeastern Conference, weighing in at 240 pounds. His senior season culminated in a 25-13 upset of No. 8 Auburn in the Gator Bowl, during which he was credited with recovering three fumbles.
Tommy served two years in the U.S. Navy at the Boston Navy Yard. He began law school at Boston College before transferring to Vanderbilt Law School. Following graduation, he returned home to Athens in 1961 and joined the family firm of Woodroof & Woodroof Attorneys at Law with this father, Thomas Sanders Woodroof, and his first cousin, James Wright Woodroof. In addition to being elected county solicitor (predecessor to District Attorney) for several terms, Tommy served countless clients in Limestone County for more than 50 years prior to his retirement in 2013.
He was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church in Athens and served many years as chairman of the Board of Trustees. Tommy was a past president, Paul Harris Fellow, and 61-year member of the Athens Rotary Club; a member of the Board of Directors of Central Bank for many years; and a 2007 inductee to the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame.
Tommy is survived by his three sons: Thomas Schram Woodroof, Jr., and his wife Susan Hay Woodroof; Roy Sanders Woodroof, and his wife Lucretia Blair Woodroof; and Charles Chadwick Woodroof, and his wife Genie Johnston Woodroof; in addition to his seven grandchildren: Thomas Schram Woodroof, III, and his wife Lacey Mann Woodroof; Mary Adalene Woodroof; Margaret Blair Woodroof; Sarah Elizabeth Woodroof; Samuel Wade Woodroof; Foster Chadwick Woodroof; and Johnston Murray Woodroof. He is also survived by his sister, Shelby Woodroof Wright, and her husband Will, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Mary Ann Thomas Woodroof, and his parents Thomas Sanders Woodroof, LuEllen Schram Woodroof (birth), and Margaret Chadwick Woodroof.
The family will receive friends at visitation today, July 10 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. in the Beasley Center of First United Methodist Church. A service of worship in celebration of the life of Tommy Woodroof will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church. Spry Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you honor Tommy with a donation to the Mary Ann Woodroof Music Trust or the Manna Meals Ministry at First United Methodist Church; Hospice of Limestone County; or your favorite charity.
