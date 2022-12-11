DECATUR
6/10/1947 to 12/2/2022
Toni King Roberts, Decatur resident, passed away December 2, in the care of her loving daughter, wonderful caregivers, and Hospice of the Valley.
Ms. Roberts’ professional career spanned decades. She was a dedicated auctioneer, the owner of “The Auction Company”, a real estate broker, owning and operating a Century 21 franchise in the 1970’s, owning a tax preparation service in Decatur, manager of Milam Title Company, and a mortgage originator for various banks and other lending institutions. Ms. Roberts was also a dedicated volunteer for several local organizations, and always felt so rewarded by her contributions to the community in which she lived.
Having attended The University of Alabama, Ms. Roberts was a very loyal BAMA fan throughout her entire life. She never missed watching a game. She was also a 1965 Decatur High School graduate and cherished the friendships made and nurtured through her lifetime.
Her courage and faith throughout her life will continue to be an inspiration to those who knew her.
This amazing woman is survived by her daughter, Tori Vaughan, her brother, John David King, her mother, Mildred Head, and Jay Vaughan, her devoted son-in-law for many years. Ms. Roberts is preceded in death by her father, Mitchell King and her brother, Tommy King.
One of her favorite quotes during life’s difficulties and sorrows was “THIS TOO SHALL PASS.” Rest in Peace ZMama.
Burial Service will be Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 202 Gordon Drive, Decatur, AL 35601. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: St. John’s Episcopal Church, Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation, Hospice of the Valley or any organization of your choice.
