FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Tony Carl Melson, 52, will be Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother David Carroll officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Melson died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born Wednesday, November 22, 1967, in Morgan County to Gene Dillard Melson and Ossie Geneva Fowler Melson. Preceding him in death were his father, and brother, David Melson.
Tony was an avid Alabama fan. He enjoyed, more than anything, watching his kids do what they love. He loved his mother fiercely. Recently, Tony accepted Jesus Christ into his heart. He worked at Russell Forest Products for 22 years and throughout the years, helped coach several of his kids ball teams. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Anyone who knew Tony, knew his passions.
The family would like to ask that everyone wear your favorite Alabama attire in honor of Tony and his love for the Crimson Tide! Until We Meet Again!
ROLL TIDE !
Survivors include one son, Austin Tyler Melson; two daughters, Brooklyn Taylor Melson and Jamie Nicole Melson; mother, Geneva Fowler; two brothers, Gene Russell and Vince Melson; two sisters, Christie Melson (Dale Borden) and Brittany Melson Smith (John); and ex-wife, Kristi Melson.
Pallbearers will be John Smith, Dale Borden, Jerry Peppers, Tim Bolan, Josh Owens and Johnny White.
