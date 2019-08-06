TRINITY — Funeral service for Tony Murphy, 62, of Trinity will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Ben Raper and Ben Raper, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in East Lawrence Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Murphy died Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Lawrence Medical Center. He was born March 11, 1957, to Chuck Murphy and Joy Pitt Murphy. He was preceded in death by his father, Chuck Murphy; and his brother, Greg Murphy.
Survivors include sons, Clint (Laura) Murphy, Justin Talavera; daughters, Whitney Murphy, Megan Mitchell; sisters, Debbie Turner, Jen McAbee; mother, Joy Murphy; grandchildren, Alexis, Ella, Colton.
