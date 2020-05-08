DECATUR — Graveside Service for Tony Ray King, age 59, of Decatur, will be on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at East Lawrence Memorial Gardens with Denny Bowling officiating. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. King passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born January 28, 1961, to James King and Marie Allred. He was preceded in death by his son, Corey Terry King, and brother, Mike King.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Joann King; father, James King; mother, Marie Allred; sister, Jan King; four grandchildren.
