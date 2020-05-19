DECATUR — Tony was born on June 15, 1953 and died on May 17, 2020 from lung cancer. He was a graduate of Decatur High School, class of 1972. He was drafted into the U.S. Army with a lottery number of 12; he served during the Vietnam War and in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1976. In the Army, he was an expert marksman, chief coffee brewer, and a master of the hurry up and wait.
Tony could tell great stories and he could amuse a crowd about his abundant antics. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, and find arrowheads. He was devoted to his long-term girlfriend and love of his life, Margaret Callahan Johnson. They shared a common interest in the love of animals. Margaret’s sister, Ginger Callahan Carper, was one of his closest companions and in all practical purposes a great sister to him. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Ward, Betty Roberts Ward Wiley and Frank Wiley.
Besides Margaret and Ginger, he is survived by his siblings, Beth Pearce (Hank), Kathryn Price (Lewis) and Al Wiley. Margaret and Ginger’s family was also a wonderful source of pleasure to Tony; he loved them all.
Tony will be missed but his stories will continue to be the source of much enjoyment. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak a small graveside service will be held later.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.