DECATUR — Celebration of Life for Tony Simpson, age 62, of Decatur, will be Sunday, November 7, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rob Phraner officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Janiece; daughters, Leslie Simpson, Christie Eng (Chris), Charlee Moore (Jake), Samantha Duke (Eric), and Stephanie Chandler (Keith); grandchildren, Blakeleigh, Drake, Liam, Lincoln, Jack, Isaac, Georgy, Quinn, and AJ; father-in-law, Charles Heard; brothers, Buster Betz, Randy Cunningham, Mac McCulloch, and Tim Simpson and families; sisters, Wanda Gortney and Teresa Williams; brothers-in-law, Oliver Heard and Kevin Tolbert; sisters-in-law, Michele Tolbert, Amy Heard, and Sandra Heard; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and his Chapel Hill Family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Virginia Simpson, and his mother-in-love, Elvira Heard.
Tony was a beloved husband and father. He was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church where he served faithfully. He was co-founder of Madison Lumber, and it was his lifelong dream to be a good employer. He loved his employees and was very thankful for them. His customers and vendors became lifelong friends. He was a lifelong hunter, steward of the land, he loved Auburn football, where he was a scholarship donor for the football program. Tony served as a coach for the Dixie Girls Softball organization for many years. He had a generous heart and loved big.
The family is so thankful for all the love and concern they have received through this trying time. Especially Dr. Tim Weirich and staff, Clearview Cancer Institute, and his beloved Chapel Hill Family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chapel Hill UMC (2644 Chapel Hill Road, SW, Decatur, AL 35603) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).
