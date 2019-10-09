FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Tony W. Sapp, 74, of Falkville will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 at noon at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Phillip Hines officiating with burial in Herring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Mr. Sapp was born March 31, 1945 in Morgan County to Willis Webster Sapp and Opal Evie Angle Sapp. He passed away Monday October 7, 2019 at Summerford Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his parents. Tony was a loving son, father and brother. He never met a stranger and had many, many friends. Tony was an avid Alabama fan and owned and ran Willie Burger Restaurant in Hartselle.
Survivors include one son, Will Sapp; daughter, Leigh Ann Sapp (m-i Sandez-Sapp); two brothers, Paul Sapp (Sandra) and George Sapp (Sheila); two sisters, Vivian Wade (Lloyd) and Brenda Welch (Bobby); two grandsons, Trevor Hames and Conner Sapp.
Pallbearers will be Greg Holliday, George Sapp, Joseph Sapp, Craig Sapp, Trevor Hames, Joe Milsap.
