HARTSELLE — A graveside service for Tonya Barnett, 36 of Hartselle, will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Oak Ridge Cemetery with Bro. Michael Gunter officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Barnett was born July 8, 1983 in Lawrence County, Alabama to Tony Dwain Wallace and Bridget Lashane Terry Wallace. She passed away May 2, 2020 at her residence. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her parents; son, Byron Norman Penn; daughters, Autumn Makenzie Barnett and Elizabeth Pearl Wallace; and sister, Tera Moon and husband, Joey.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.