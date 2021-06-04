NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — March 7, 1971 - May 24, 2021 — Traci Sittason Watts went to be with the Lord on Monday the 24th. She was a native of Decatur, Alabama and a graduate of Randolph in Huntsville, Alabama. Traci moved on to attend Queens College and later the University of Alabama. Eventually, Traci settled in Brentwood, Tennessee with her husband and two sons.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and father, Charles “Chuck” Sittason.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Watts; sons, Barran William and Henry Charles Watts, all of Brentwood; mother, Gay McNally Barran; stepfather, Emmette Lee Barran, Jr; brothers, Emmette Lee Barran III (Jill) and George Arthur Barran (Brooke), all of Decatur; stepsister, Meredith Baxter (Coe) of Tuscaloosa; stepsister, Kate Barker (John) of Nashville; along with her aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Traci grew up near the Tennessee River where she loved to spend her time boating and water skiing. She also enjoyed ice skating, the beach and snow skiing with friends and family. Later, Traci would meet her husband, Scott, and start a family, settling in Brentwood, Tennessee. She was a member of Brentwood United Methodist Church and spent her years devoted to raising her two sons who she loved dearly. Traci cherished her family above all else and will be missed by all.
A service will be held for Traci on June the 8th at Brentwood United Methodist Church at 309 Franklin Road in Brentwood, Tennessee. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a service at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send memorial contributions to the Liver Transplant Center.
Contributions may be given online at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.vanderbilthealth.org_ways-2Dgive&d=DwIFaQ&c=jozbAXBGpZCeJmn-Q9SThA&r=t7T0j4YLh2IRGF2Sgfr179lwtOw5dipZh27QIe9GMRA&m=PKCeoedmzqce7tYth7JTpsTS4ROSci6haaPOOlJM4GE&s=T3btOloqj-z-_EGiC9sSLvi6IdCnW1YTLYjpBqsXbIE&e= with “liver transplant program” included in the memo or checks mailed in to: Vanderbilt Transplant Center, Attention: Ed Zavala ZAVALA801 Oxford House, 1313 21st Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37232.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.