DECATUR — Tracy Dian Prater received her Heavenly reward on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was surrounded by loved ones. She was born on March 26, 1974 in Decatur, Alabama to Dan and Dian Breeding. She worked as an occupational therapist at Summerford Nursing Home where she was Director of Rehab Services for Encore Rehabilitation.
Tracy was fearless, warrior-like, extremely disciplined, matter-of-fact, and fiercely independent. In fact, the only One she allowed herself to truly depend on was her Savior, Jesus Christ, who is her everything. She loves God passionately and followed Him faithfully, serving through teaching and discipling at her church, being a witness in her community, and volunteering at Save-A-Life.
Having been a college athlete herself, she enjoyed watching all manner of ballgames, but especially those in which her daughter played. She liked the outdoors, spending time with friends, helping her patients, gardening, exploring new foods with her sister, traveling, and fishing with her dad. Most of all, she cherished being a mom to her daughter, her favorite person in the world.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dian. She leaves one daughter, Gracin Prater; her father, Dan Breeding; one sister and brother-in-law, Stacey and Spencer Cole; one nephew, Trent Cole; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved her dearly.
A service celebrating her life will take place this evening at 6:30 at Decatur Baptist Church, with family briefly greeting friends outside the building entrance from 5:30 until the service begins. Arrangements will be handled through Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Save A Life Pregnancy Center, https://www.decaturpregnancy.com/donate
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.