ATHENS — Visitation for Tracy Michelle Suzette Teague Langley, 54 of Athens will be this evening, November 4, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 at Peck Funeral Home. No service is planned.
Mrs. Langley was born December 13, 1966 in Morgan County, AL to Frankie Holladay and Jean Robinson Holladay. She passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at Athens-Limestone Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter, Malloree Teague. Tracy was a wonderful wife and mother.
Survivors include her husband, Dale Langley; three sons, Kevin Langley, Daniel Langley and Aubrey Langley; two daughters, Lauren Hogan (Luke) and Jennifer Smith (Bryce); brother, Rickey Holladay (Debra); four grandchildren, Peyton Smith, Connor Smith, Kylee Smith, Kynan Hogan.
