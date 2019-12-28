SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Tracy Nathaniel Newman, 42, will be Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Valhermoso Holiness Church with Bro. Tim Patrick officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. His body will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Valhermoso Holiness Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Newman died on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
He was born September 8, 1977, in Morgan County to Ted Eugene Newman and Carol Hopper Newman. He was a Team Member at Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Alabama prior to his passing. He was a wonderful husband, brother, son and grandson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gean Newman and Marvin and Omerlean Hopper, and his mother-in-law, Rita Smith.
Survivors include wife, Andrea Christen Newman, Somerville, AL; parents, Ted and Carol Hopper Newman; brothers, Tim Newman (Amber) and Eric Newman (Shontel); sister, Celisa Dooley (Shane); grandmother, Lois Newman; father-in-law, Larry Smith (Abby); sister-in-law, Charlene Jacobs (Daniel); nieces and nephews, Nick Newman, Shelby Ricketts (Shawn), McKenzie Newman, Alyssa Dooley, Eli Newman, Kelsey Dooley, Caleb Barbee, Laylah Dooley, Dakota Newman, Amelia Jo Ricketts, Zowie Riedel and Chase Riedel.
Pallbearers will be Eli Newman, Josh Olive, Caleb Barbee, Shawn Ricketts, Shane Dooley, Johnny Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nick Newman and Michael Smith.
