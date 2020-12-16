RUSTON, LOUISIANA — Travis Lee DeFreese, of Ruston, LA, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 following a long illness.
Travis was born August 4, 1931 in West Monroe, Louisiana and attended Claiborne and Crosley Grammar Schools. In 1950, he graduated from Ouachita Parish High School in Monroe, part of the first class to complete 12 grades. When the new OPHS opened, he was one of ten chosen to personify outstanding students from all previous student bodies.
Mr. DeFreese received a BS in Electrical Engineering from Louisiana Tech University in 1954. At Tech, he was in AFROTC, served as Student Body President, President of the Sophomore, and Junior Classes, and President of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
After graduation, he joined a General Electric training program in Utica, NY and Fort Wayne, IN before entering the US Air Force in 1954. He served two years at Myrtle Beach AFB in South Carolina as a radar maintenance officer. Upon discharge, Travis began his career as a Junior Engineer with Southern Bell Telephone Company in Shreveport, LA. (He planned to spend the rest of his life in the south where it was warm.)
After transferring to New Orleans, he was selected as one of five engineers from Southern Bell to attend an Operational Education and Training Program at the prestigious Bell Labs in Murray Hill, NJ for 18 months. He co-authored an Engineering paper which was presented at the IEEE Convention in New York City. Later, Travis was assigned to AT&T in NYC for two years where he handled government communications and emergency reporting systems. He also worked on special communications in the White House and served as a member of the Public Fire Service Communications for NYC.
After two years, he returned to Louisiana, serving as District Plant Manager for South Central Bell in Shreveport and later the Lafayette District, before transferring to Alabama as Birmingham District Manager and then N. Alabama District Manager for Bell South in Decatur, Alabama. In 1993, he retired from the phone company and settled in Ruston, LA to be near family.
Mr. DeFreese’s life was dedicated to public service. Wherever he lived, he was active in the community, serving in the Jaycees, Kiwanis, and always in the Methodist church, participating fully. Travis was willing to do whatever needed doing. Serving others was his creed and no job was too insignificant for him to do cheerfully. In Decatur, he was active at Central Methodist Church and in Kiwanis and United Way.
Arriving in Ruston, Mr. DeFreese was a loyal Sunday School and choir member at Trinity United Methodist Church. He chaired the Building Committee for two additions. He participated in Friends of the Library, received Kiwanis Club awards and was actively involved with the renovation of Dixie Center for the Arts. He received the Russ Award (Outstanding citizen) in 2000. He was a founding member of the Louisiana Tech Foundation Board and a long-time member of the Ruston Planning and Zoning Board, serving several terms as Chairperson. As Travis liked to say, his life was built on a stable chair, a foundation with four legs: church/God, family, work, and community.
Travis is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Azalea Shaw DeFreese, long-time West Monroe residents; sister, Virginia Simmons and brother, Ragan C. DeFreese.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Clydia “Kitty” DeFreese; daughters, Stephanie Walker (James) of Brewton, Alabama and Laura McKinney (Richard) of Ruston, Louisiana and son, Craig DeFreese (Alice) of Decatur, Alabama; grandchildren, Leigh Walker of Birmingham, Alabama, Gavin McKinney (Nina) of Birmingham, Alabama, Brady McKinney(Bailey) of Ruston, Louisiana, and Courtney McKinney of Nashville, Tennessee, and great-granddaughter, Celia Macrae Walker of Birmingham, Alabama. He is also survived by two nephews and two nieces and their families, all of whom he treasured.
A private graveside service will be held at Kilpatrick Cemetery, West Monroe, on Thursday, December 17.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Louisiana Tech Foundation, Travis and Clydia DeFreese Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 3183, Ruston, LA 71272.
