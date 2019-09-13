DECATUR — A Celebration of Life for Trevon Lamar Rucker, 20, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Macedonia C.P Church in America. Inhumation will follow in Decatur City Cemetery. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral. Public viewing scheduled Thursday from 2-6 and Friday from 10-6 at Reynolds Funeral Home. Mr. Rucker died on September 8, 2019.
