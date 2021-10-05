HARTSELLE — Troy “Samson” Williams, 52, died on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born December 15, 1968, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Carl Williams and Judy Carol Rainey Williams. He was a welder, prior to his passing. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Jaime Williams; son, Brickston Williams; daughters, Masie Rose Williams, Georgia Mae Williams, Macy Taylor and Gracie Russell; brother, Brandon Williams; grandchildren, Knox and Lyndi James.
No services are scheduled at this time.
