DECATUR — Funeral for Truman Glasscock, Jr., 79, will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 3:30 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ralph Henderson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Turney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3:30 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Glasscock, who died on Monday, September 13, 2021 at UAB Hospital, was born November 20, 1941 in Morgan County to Truman Gregory Glasscock, Sr. and Edna Glasscock. He was an engineer, prior to his retirement and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Theresa Glasscock; her daughter, Starra White (grandchildren, Levi and Reagan) and her son, Chuck Mitchell (grandchildren, Max and Tessa); son, Greg Glasscock (Mary); brothers, Kent Glasscock and Kurt Glasscock; sister, Joyce Rehms; and grandchildren, Moira Glasscock and Kassie Glasscock.
Pallbearers will be Greg Glasscock, Kent Glasscock, Kurt Glasscock, Chuck Mitchell, Levi Swann, Maximus Mitchell, Luke Swann, Nathaniel Huffstutler and Jerry Moebes.
